India sends more relief supplies to Nepal

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday dispatched a fifth tranche of over five tonnes of essential medicines to flood-ravaged Nepal, alongside an 11-member rescue team.
The death toll from last week's flash floods in Nepal has risen to over 1,000 after rescue workers recovered more bodies from affected areas, according to Nepalese authorities.
While emergency teams have rescued more than 12,000 people, roughly 4,000 remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.
"The fifth Indian aircraft has departed for Nepal. It is carrying an 11-member rescue team with specialised equipment, and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on social media.
India has already delivered to Nepal a total of 68.5 tonnes of relief materials.
New Delhi had also sent a team of doctors and paramedics as well as a technical contingent along with equipment for search and rescue operations.
The first tranche of relief materials was sent by India hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on August 26, the day flash floods struck the Himalayan nation.
Modi assured Shah of all possible humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation.
The floods have damaged 35 motorable bridges, 45 suspension bridges, and 40 km of black-topped roads, mainly in central Nepal, according to local authorities.