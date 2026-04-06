India sends emergency relief supplies to flood and earthquake-hit Afghanistan

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Sunday said India is committed to extending humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people in this challenging time.

"At this time of hardship being faced by Afghan people due to recent floods and earthquake, India delivers HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) materials, including kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and more," he said.

"India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to extending humanitarian assistance and support during this challenging time," Jaiswal said on social media.