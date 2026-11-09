India revels in Diwali celebrations; crackers contribute to 'very poor' Delhi air

"My heartiest greetings to all of you for Diwali. I wish for peace, prosperity and happiness for all of you in the coming days. I also celebrate Deepavali like you with great enthusiasm," he said in a video message.

Modi, as well as Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, on Sunday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and exchanged Diwali greetings with her.

Modi also commended Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for spending time with drought-hit farmers in Nagpur on Diwali.

Fadnavis said wiping away the tears from farmers' eyes is the true Diwali for him.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi shared a video on Instagram, recalling how her family celebrated Diwali when they lived at 1, Safdarjung Road, the residence of prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Sitting in the garden of the house with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and granddaughter Miraya Vadra, Sonia said she loved Diwali and that the celebrations in those days were lovely.

Sonia recalled how a Ganesh statue at the entrance used to be decorated, while diyas were lit along the pathways and on the roof of the house.