India reports 743 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs; 3,997 active cases

NEW DELHI: In the past 24 hours, India has recorded 743 new COVID-19 cases, 54 cases less from Friday, while current number of active cases stands at 3,997.

The country had recorded 865 new cases on May 19.



As of now, the total number of coronavirus cases in India, since the outbreak in January 2020, has reached 4,50,12,484.



The death toll related to COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 5,33,358. There were seven new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, with three from Kerala, two from Karnataka and one each from Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh.



Furthermore, the country has reported a total of 145 cases of the COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 as of December 28.



These cases were detected in samples collected between November 21 and December 18, 2023. The JN.1 subvariant is derived from the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola, with Kerala being the first state to report a case.



The overall recovery from the disease has reached over 4.4 crore individuals, reflecting a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent.



The country has administered a total of 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines as per the available data.

