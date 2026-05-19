India rejects allegations of violation of human rights; cites constitutional values

Earlier, Svendsen unsuccessfully attempted to ask a question to the Indian prime minister after he and Store made their media statements. The media was already told the two leaders wouldn't take questions at the joint interaction.

Subsequently, the Indian Embassy in Norway responded to Svendsen's social media post on the issue and said she was "most welcome to come and ask your questions" at a press briefing organised by the mission.

The Embassy is organising a press briefing on the Prime Minister's Visit this evening at 9:30 pm at hotel Raddisson BluPlaza hotel. You are most welcome to come and ask your questions there, it said.