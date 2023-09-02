India records 50 fresh Covid cases

NEW DELHI: India saw a single-day rise of 50 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have declined to 492, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has increased by 5,32,023 with 93 deaths and 891 discharged cases from previous months being reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

"Reconciliation of the number of discharges and deaths has been done as per the request from the state," the ministry said.

"However, deaths reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours are zero," it stated.

The country's Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,97,266). The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,64,751, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.