India records 38% drop in TB deaths since 2015, outpaces global decline: WHO report

These achievements, highlighted in the World Health Organization's (WHO) Global Tuberculosis Report 2026 released on Thursday, reflect India's sustained progress towards eliminating TB through early detection, timely treatment, technological innovation and comprehensive patient care, the health ministry said in a statement.

The reduction in mortality highlights the country's strong performance in reducing TB-related deaths, it said.

The WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2026 has incorporated evidence from multiple complementary sources, including the Registrar General of India's sample registration system (RGI/SRS), community-based verbal autopsy assessments and programme data from the Ni-kshay portal, to strengthen TB mortality estimation.

Based on these assessments, the report documented a 38 per cent reduction in India's estimated TB mortality, with the rate decreasing from 28 per lakh of the population in 2015 to 18 per lakh of the population in 2025, the statement said.