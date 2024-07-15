India recognises priorities, needs of Pacific Island nations: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, on Monday, highlighted the strengthening partnership between India and the Marshall Islands during the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to fund Four Community Development Projects in the island nation.

"It is my pleasure to deliver this message on the occasion of the signing of the MoU on the Annual Grant in Aid for implementation of Four Community Development Projects in the Republic of the Marshall Islands," the EAM said in a video message.

Congratulating on behalf of the people of India for successfully organising the 10th Micronesian Games last month in the Marshall Islands, EAM Jaishankar said: "We celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga last month. I thank Excellency President Dr Hilda Heine for presiding over the celebrations held in Majuro."

Jaishankar highlighted the long history of friendly bilateral relations between India and the Marshall Islands which has been expanding over the years, and particularly attributed it to the Forum of India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC).

Jaishankar recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the third FIPIC Summit, in which it was emphasised that the Pacific Ocean islands are "large ocean countries" rather than "small islands."

The EAM reiterated: "We consider it our responsibility to support the Pacific Islands in their quest for sustainable development. Climate change, natural disasters, poverty alleviation and healthcare are common challenges that we need to address together. And India is privileged to be a partner of the Pacific Islands in that regard."

Jaishankar expressed satisfaction with the progress made in fulfilling the "concrete commitments" announced by PM Modi at the FIPIC Summit. He also mentioned ongoing work on proposals for desalination units and dialysis machines for the Marshall Islands.

"We believe that today’s MoU will enable the implementation of Four Community Development Projects," Jaishankar said, mentioning projects, including a community sports centre in Ailuk Atoll, an airport terminal on Mejit Island, and community centres at the Arno and Wotje Atolls, stressing that these would "surely provide better infrastructure to the people of the Marshall Islands."

"India recognises the priorities and needs of the Pacific Island nations," he said, stressing focus areas of cooperation like healthcare and related infrastructure, quality and affordable medicines, wellness and lifestyle, centres of excellence, education and capacity building, development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector, renewable energy and clean water facilities.

Jaishankar concluded, asserting that "India is always ready to do more with our Indo-Pacific partners."