India pushes BRICS to break trade barriers, Iran bats for local currency

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum in India, Modi urged the grouping to identify and remove its top 10 trade barriers, scale 100 BRICS startups into other member markets every year and build 1,000 new business partnerships annually.

The grouping, he said, should convert its growing economic weight into concrete opportunities for businesses, positioning India as a country building “economic bridges” at a time when trade barriers are rising globally.

Pezeshkian said BRICS must move beyond its economic potential and build a more integrated network of trade, investment and joint financing. The Iranian President said the current financial system is vulnerable to political shocks due to its concentration on a limited number of currencies.

He argued that greater use of national currencies, backed by mechanisms to manage currency risks and reciprocal settlements, would make intra-BRICS trade less vulnerable to political shocks.