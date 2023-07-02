India progressing under Modi's leadership: Ajit Pawar after joining Maha govt

MUMBAI: After engineering a split in the Nationalist Congress Party and extending support to the NDA government in Maharashtra, the new Deputy Chief Minister of the Eknath Shinde government, Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that the country is progressing under PM Modi's leadership adding that they should support development.

"Today, we have decided to support the Maharashtra government and took oath as ministers. There will be a discussion on the portfolios later. Considering all aspects at the national level, we thought that we should support development," Ajit Pawar said in a press briefing.

Ajit Pawar justified his party's decision to join the NDA government in Maharashtra and emphasized that the country has progressed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He explained that the decision was taken as they intend to contest the upcoming polls with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision," he said.

The rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar, along with eight party leaders, joined the Maharashtra government today. Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Aditi Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushrif, Ramraje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Bhaidas Patil took oath at Raj Bhawan today.

Newly appointed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, "Today, we have decided to support the Maharashtra government and took oath as ministers. There will be a discussion on the portfolios later. Considering all aspects at the national level, we thought that we should support development." "The country is progressing under the leadership of PM Modi. He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership. We will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with them (BJP) and that is why we have taken this decision," Pawar added.

Pawar, in the press briefing, added that some MLAs could not be contacted as they are out of the country but he spoke to all of them and they "agreed" with his decision.

"We have all the numbers, all MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24 years old and young leadership should come forward," he added.