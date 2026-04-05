India OMCs to pay discounted rates to refiners amid fuel price freeze

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on March 26 fixed rates for petroleum products that are at a discount of up to Rs 60 per litre to their imported cost, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The discounted rates, which are applicable with effect from March 16, will hit standalone refiners such as MRPL, CPCL and HMEL the most.

International oil prices have risen from about USD 70 per barrel before the Middle East conflict to over USD 100, but retail petrol and diesel prices in India have remained unchanged, forcing OMCs to absorb the impact.