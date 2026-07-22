'India needs you, not in suffering, but in service': Opposition MPs urge Wangchuk to end fast

After the meeting, Ghose said the delegation had appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast while extending complete support to the students' movement.

"...while wholeheartedly supporting the cause of the students, we fervently urged Sonam Wangchuk ji to give up his fast in the interests of the nation and the students," Ghose said in a post on X.

In their letter, the MPs said Wangchuk's "selfless commitment to the cause of India's youth" and his advocacy of "a fair, transparent and accountable examination system" had inspired millions across the country.

"We, as Members of Parliament, request you to kindly withdraw your fast, while we take forward in Parliament the national mission and debate on educational reforms and the future of India's youth, so passionately espoused by you," they said.