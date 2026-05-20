India must be alert amid West Asia crisis, no immediate worry: Civil aviation minister

During his maiden visit to Ranchi, Naidu said every sector, including civil aviation, must plan proactively to minimise the impact of the cirsis on people and the country.

"The situation is not worrisome at present, but we need to remain alert. Every sector, including civil aviation, has to assess the impact and prepare short-term, medium-term and long-term strategies," he told reporters.

On concerns over rising travel costs amid global uncertainty, Naidu said the Centre had already initiated measures to shield domestic passengers from any burden.