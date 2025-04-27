India leading most cost-effective, successful space programme in world: PM

NEW DELHI: Noting that India has become a global space power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is leading the most cost-effective but successful space programme in the entire world and is set to scale new heights in the future.

Many youths are attaining new milestones in the field of space start-ups, he said while pointing out that more than 325 such firms are operating in the country as against just one a decade ago.

In his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi also paid tributes to former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan, who passed away on April 25.

"Two days ago, we lost a great scientist of the country, Dr K Kasturirangan ji. Whenever I met Kasturirangan ji, we discussed topics like the talent of Indian youth, modern education and space science.

"His contribution in scaling newer heights to science, education and India's space programme shall always be remembered. ISRO attained a new identity under his leadership," the prime minister said.

The space programmes that moved forward under his guidance brought global recognition to India's efforts, Modi said. He also said that many of the satellites that India uses today were launched under the supervision of Dr Kasturirangan.

"There was one more special facet to his personality, which the younger generation can learn from. He always accorded importance to innovation. The vision of learning, knowing and doing something new is very inspiring," Modi said.

The prime minister said Kasturirangan also played a major role in formulating the new National Education Policy. He came up with the idea of "forward-looking" education catering to the modern needs of the 21st century, Modi said.

"His selfless service to the country and contribution to nation-building will always be remembered. Very humbly, I pay my tribute to Dr K Kasturirangan," Modi said.

Noting that April marks 50 years of the launch of the Aryabhata Satellite, Modi said, "Today, when we look back and remember this journey of 50 years, we realise how far we have come."

"This flight of India's dreams in space commenced with just conviction. Some young scientists had the passion to do something for the nation; they neither had the modern resources like today, nor the access to world technology as such. If at all they had anything, it was talent, dedication, hard work and the passion to do something for the country."

"You must have seen pictures of our scientists carrying critical equipment themselves on bullock carts and bicycles. It is the result of that very dedication and spirit of service to the nation that so much has changed today," he said.

Modi pointed out that India has become a global space power. "We have created a record by launching 104 satellites simultaneously. We have become the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon. India has launched the Mars Orbiter Mission and we have reached pretty close to the Sun with the Aditya-L1 Mission."

Today, India is leading the most cost-effective but successful space programme in the entire world, he said while pointing out that many countries take ISRO's help for their satellites and space missions.

"When we see a satellite launch by ISRO, we are filled with pride. I had a similar feeling when I witnessed the launch of PSLV-C-23 in 2014. I was also present at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru during the landing of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019.

"That time Chandrayaan failed to achieve the expected success and it was a very difficult time for the scientists. But I could see with my own eyes the patience of the scientists and their zeal to achieve something," he said.

And a few years later, the whole world too noticed how the same scientists made Chandrayaan-3 a success, the PM added.

Noting that India has opened her space sector for the private sector as well, Modi said today many youths are attaining new milestones in the field of space start-ups.

"The times to come are ushering in a lot of new possibilities in space. India is going to scale new heights. The country is busy preparing for many important missions like Gaganyaan, SpaDeX and Chandrayaan-4. We are also working on the Venus Orbiter Mission and Mars Lander Mission," he said.

Indian space scientists are going to fill the people of the country with a renewed sense of pride through their innovations, Modi asserted.

Recalling the Champaran Satyagraha of 1917, Modi said it was the first big experiment by Mahatma Gandhi in India.

"The entire British rule was shaken by Bapu's Satyagraha. The British had to suspend the law that forced farmers to cultivate indigo. This was a victory that infused a new confidence in the freedom struggle.

"All of you must be aware that another son of Bihar also contributed a lot to this Satyagraha, who became the first President of the country after Independence. That great personality was Dr Rajendra Prasad. He also wrote a book on the 'Champaran Satyagraha'," Modi said.

Many more indelible chapters of the freedom struggle are associated with April itself, he said.

"Gandhiji's 'Dandi March' culminated on the 6th of April. The march that commenced on the 12th of March and continued for 24 days shook the British. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre occurred in April itself. The marks of this blood-stained history are still present on the soil of Punjab," Modi said.

He said that in a few days, on May 10, the anniversary of the first freedom struggle would also be there. The spark that arose in that first battle for freedom later became a torch for millions of freedom fighters to bear, Modi said.

"On April 26, we observed the death anniversary of the great hero of the 1857 revolution, Babu Veer Kunwar Singh. The entire country derives inspiration from this great freedom fighter of Bihar. We have to keep alive the immortal inspirations of lakhs of such freedom fighters," he said.

The energy received from them provides renewed strength to our resolve of 'Amrit Kaal', Modi added.

He said the biggest strength of the country is its 140 crore citizens, their capability, their willpower. And when crores of people join a campaign, its impact is huge, the prime minister said.

The prime minister cited the example of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and pointed out that it would complete one year on June 5, which is celebrated as 'World Environment Day'.

"In this one year, more than 140 crore trees have been planted in the name of mothers under this campaign. Observing this initiative of India, people outside the country have also planted trees in the name of their mothers," he said.

In his broadcast, Modi also lauded how in Kerala's Wayanad, saffron is not being grown on a field or soil but with the help of aeroponics technique.

Talking about India's outreach to other countries in their time of need, Modi referred to the devastating earthquake in Myanmar that claimed thousands of lives and said that there was a fear that many people were trapped under a Mandalay monastery brought down by the quake.

"Our team carried out relief and rescue operations there, resulting in them receiving a lot of blessings from Buddhist monks. We are very proud of all those who participated in Operation Brahma," he said.

"Just a few days ago, India sent a large quantity of vaccines for the people of Afghanistan. These vaccines will be useful in preventing dangerous diseases like rabies, tetanus, hepatitis B and influenza. This week, on Nepal's request, India sent a large consignment of medicines and vaccines there for better treatment of thalassemia and sickle cell diseases."

Modi asserted that India has always been at the forefront and will be so always whenever it comes to serving humanity.

He also informed people about the 'Sachet APP' developed by the National Disaster Management Authority to keep people informed about floods, cyclones, landslides, tsunamis, forest fires, avalanches, storms, hurricanes or lightning.