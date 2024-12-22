India, Kuwait elevate ties to strategic partnership following PM Modi's talks with top Kuwaiti leadership

KUWAIT CITY: India and Kuwait on Sunday elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah that focused on giving new momentum to the overall bilateral ties.

In their meeting at the majestic Bayan Palace here, the two leaders especially deliberated on boosting cooperation in areas of information technology, pharmaceuticals, fintech, infrastructure and security.

Modi thanked the Emir for ensuring the well-being of over one million Indians in Kuwait while the Kuwaiti leader expressed appreciation for the contribution of the community in the development journey of the Gulf nation.

In a post on 'X', Modi described his meeting with the Emir as "excellent".

"Excellent meeting with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security," he said.

"In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our partnership to a strategic one and I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come," he added.

On his arrival at the Bayan Palace, Modi was given a ceremonial welcome and received by Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The Indian prime minister arrived here on Saturday on a two-day trip - the first to this Gulf nation by an Indian prime minister in 43 years.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the talks between the prime minister and the Emir focused on exploring ways to take India-Kuwait ties to "new heights".

In their discussions, Modi and the Kuwaiti Emir recalled the strong historical and friendly ties between the two countries and reaffirmed their full commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister thanked the Emir for ensuring the well-being of over one million strong Indian community in Kuwait, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said Modi appreciated the new initiatives being undertaken by Kuwait to fulfill its 'Vision 2035' and congratulated the Emir for the successful holding of the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) earlier this month.

The GCC is an influential grouping comprising the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. The total volume of India's trade with GCC countries stood at USD 184.46 billion in the financial year 2022-23.

Modi also expressed his gratitude for inviting him on Saturday as a 'Guest of Honour' at the opening ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

The Emir reciprocated Modi's sentiments and expressed appreciation for India's role as a valued partner in Kuwait and the Gulf region, the MEA said in a statement.

It said the Kuwaiti leader looked forward to a greater role and contribution of India towards the realisation of Kuwait's 'Vision 2035'.

The prime minister also invited the Emir to visit India.

The Gulf nation is among India's top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at USD 10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24.

Kuwait is India's sixth largest crude supplier, meeting 3 per cent of the country's energy needs.

Indian exports to Kuwait reached USD 2 billion for the first time, while investments by the Kuwait Investment Authority in India exceeded USD 10 billion.

The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait.