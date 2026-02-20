India joins US-led strategic alliance Pax Silica

The pact joining the coalition was signed at a ceremony at the AI Impact summit. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor were among those present.

The decision to join the coalition came amid efforts by both sides to finalise the proposed trade deal and move forward on several other initiatives to solidify bilateral ties after a period of severe strain.

"From the trade deal to Pax Silica to defence cooperation, the potential for our two nations to work together is truly limitless," Gor said in his remarks.