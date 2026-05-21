India issues Ebola advisory for passengers arriving from high-risk African nations

The advisory, issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), specifically mentions travellers coming from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, all of which have been categorised as "high-risk countries" by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The advisory has been displayed at the Delhi airport by the Airport Health Organisation (APHO). It advises passengers to watch out for symptoms such as fever, weakness, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, sore throat and unexplained bleeding.

It also asks travellers who had direct contact with blood or body fluids of a suspected or confirmed Ebola patient to immediately report to the airport health officer or the health desk.