India is now on the moon…historic day for country's space sector: PM Modi

JOHANNESBURG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Chandrayaan-3 missioncreating history by achieving soft-landing on the lunar surface and said “India is now on the moon”. The Prime Minister, who is in South Africa for the BRICS Summit, joined the live telecast of Chandrayaan-3 landing online.

"When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India,” he said. “Humne dharti par sankalp kiya aur chand pe usse sakaar kiya...India is now on the moon," he added.

The Prime Minister said no country has reached the South Pole of the moon before. “With the hard work of our scientists we have reached there. India's successful Moon mission is not just India's alone...This success belongs to all of humanity," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister congratulated ISRO scientists for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

“Historic day for India's space sector. Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission,” PM Modi said on X, earlier known as Twitter.

People all over the country celebrated the historic occasion. Officials at India's space agency ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru broke into applause after the Vikram began its powered vertical descent towards its landing site.