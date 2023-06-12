India is no longer a developing nation, says DST Secy

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Union Government's Department of Science and Technology (DST) Secretary Srivari Chandrasekhar recently claimed that India is no longer a developing nation.

"The kind of investments we do in research and technology are far more than other countries. You can't ever imagine that India can do the National Quantum Mission (recently launched by the Department of Science and Technology) for Rs 6,000 crore. It is unheard of and commendable. And the youth to focus on developing advanced technologies that do not harm the environment and other species on earth. There is a need for the youth to play a vital role in the country. A perfect combination of thinker, change maker, communicator, innovator and entrepreneur can resolve all the issues faced by the world," said Srivari Chandrasekhar after delivering gold medals, degrees to the graduates in the 14th convocation of GITAM deemed to be university.

He said that people should not develop technology that is superior to humans and other species on earth and destroy the environment, alluding to Rajinikanth's film Enthiran, the robot.

The DST secretary said that India witnessed a huge jump in the Global Innovation Index (GII) ranking from 81st position during the year 2015 to 40th position in 2022, among all the 132 countries in the world.

The Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) conferred an Honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc) on Light Combat Aircraft Tejas program director Kota Harinarayana and Honorary Doctorate (D.Lit) on veteran actor Vanishree.

A total of 2,769 students and 84 research scholars received degrees and 72 students were awarded gold medals on the occasion. GITAM president Mathukumili Sribharat, Chancellor Virander Singh Chauhan, and others were present on the dais.