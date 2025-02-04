Begin typing your search...

    India inks contract with Russia for procurement of anti-ship cruise missiles

    The contract was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

    AuthorPTIPTI|4 Feb 2025 9:29 PM IST
    India inks contract with Russia for procurement of anti-ship cruise missiles
    X

    Representative Image

    NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday inked a contract with Russia for procurement of anti-ship cruise missiles, a move that will significantly augment the combat capabilities of the Indian Navy's submarine fleet.

    The Defence Ministry made the announcement in a post on X.

    The contract was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

    "Ministry of Defence today inked a contract with Russia for the procurement of Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. These missiles will significantly augment the combat capabilities of the @indiannavy's submarine fleet," it wrote on the social media platform.

    India-RussiaCruise missilesIndian Navy
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick