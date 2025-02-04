Begin typing your search...
India inks contract with Russia for procurement of anti-ship cruise missiles
The contract was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday inked a contract with Russia for procurement of anti-ship cruise missiles, a move that will significantly augment the combat capabilities of the Indian Navy's submarine fleet.
The Defence Ministry made the announcement in a post on X.
The contract was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
"Ministry of Defence today inked a contract with Russia for the procurement of Anti-Ship Cruise Missiles in the presence of Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi. These missiles will significantly augment the combat capabilities of the @indiannavy's submarine fleet," it wrote on the social media platform.
Next Story