India Inc hails decisive action in 'Operation Sindoor'

NEW DELHI: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Friday expressed its solidarity and “unequivocal support” to the government and Indian armed forces for the decisive and strategic execution of 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan.

“This mission underscores India’s unwavering commitment to national security and sends a strong message that acts of terror will not be tolerated at any cost but will be met with resolute countermeasures,” the apex business chamber said in a statement.

CII president Sanjiv Puri said India’s response to the reprehensible terrorist attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam is a reminder that the country will protect its sovereignty, and the security of its 1.4 billion citizens.

“We, at CII, firmly believe that national peace and security is the bedrock of sustainable economic growth. Industry draws strength from a stable and secure environment, and we welcome the Government’s commitment to safeguarding these fundamental conditions,” Puri said.

The swift counteraction led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reassures businesses and investors that India remains a resilient and secure destination for economic activity, the CII statement said.

“We stand in solidarity with the government and salute the Indian armed forces for their professionalism and dedication. CII will continue working in collaboration with all stakeholders to preserve peace, economic momentum, and national unity", the statement added.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which represents 90 million traders, also said on Friday that the country’s entire trading community stands firmly with the government and the armed forces amid the ongoing conflict with Pakistan.

Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT Secretary General and BJP leader, said, “Just as our brave soldiers are guarding the borders, the traders of the nation are determined to act as soldiers on the economic front, ensuring that the country’s supply chain remains uninterrupted under all circumstances.”

Khandelwal said that the Indian armed forces have responded to Pakistan’s nefarious actions with exemplary courage and strength, which is a matter of immense pride for the nation. The current situation is akin to a state of war, and every citizen is standing in full solidarity with the government to ensure that Pakistan is taught a strong and lasting lesson.