India has 60 days of fuel stocks, government says dismissing shortage reports as misinformation

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said all petrol pumps across the country are adequately stocked and operating normally, with no rationing of petrol or diesel.

India, the world's fourth-largest refiner and fifth-largest exporter of petroleum products, has structurally assured domestic fuel availability and continues to supply refined fuels to over 150 countries, the ministry said in a statement.

"Every Indian refinery (which turn crude oil into fuels like petrol and diesel) is running at over 100 per cent utilisation," it said.

"Crude oil supplies for next 60 days have already been tied up by Indian oil companies. There is no supply gap."

India, it said, has 74 days of total crude oil and fuel stocking capacity.