India, France appreciate growing counter-terrorism, intelligence cooperation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have appreciated the growing counter-terrorism and intelligence cooperation between the two countries, including through the mechanism of the India-France Joint Working Group on counter-terrorism.

The two countries have welcomed the formalisation of cooperation between the National Security Guard (NSG) of India and the Groupe d'intervention de la Gendarmerie Nationale (GIGN) of France for agency-level cooperation in the field of counterterrorism, as per the India-France joint statement following President Macron's state visit to India for the Republic Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron reaffirmed their unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and shared their resolve to stand together in the common fight against global terrorism.

They further agreed that no country should provide safe haven to those who finance, plan, support, or commit terrorist acts.

The leaders also called for concerted action against all terrorists, including through designations or individuals affiliated with groups that are listed by the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee.

The two sides emphasized the importance of upholding international standards on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism, consistent with Financial Action Task Force recommendations.

Both countries reiterated their commitment to work together in FATF, NMFT, and other multilateral platforms.

Both leaders strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Israel on October 7 and expressed solidarity with the people of Israel.

Condemning the huge loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict, they emphasised the need to respect international humanitarian law and to create conditions, including through a humanitarian ceasefire, for aid to flow to the affected population in the Gaza region.

Both leaders also called for an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The two leaders reaffirmed that a political process leading to a two-state solution for the Israeli and Palestinian people is required for lasting peace and stability in the region, as per the joint statement.

They also expressed grave concern at the possibility of further expansion of the conflict in the region, including in the Red Sea, which already has a significant economic impact on the world.

PM Modi, French President Macron recalled the utmost importance of upholding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and of respecting the international law of the sea. They had detailed conversations aimed at coordinating their efforts in that region in this regard.

They expressed deep concern over the war in Ukraine and its tragic humanitarian consequences.

They underscored the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law, and consistent with the principles of the UN Charter. They underscored the growing impact of this war on the global economic system and food security, with consequences predominantly affecting developing and least developed countries, as per the joint statement.