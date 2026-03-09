India calls for dialogue to bring peace in West Asia; prioritises safety of Indians: Jaishankar

The US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, and killed its 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The war has so far killed at least 1,230 people in Iran, 397 in Lebanon and 11 in Israel, according to officials.

Making a suo-motu statement in Parliament, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said New Delhi stood for maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region. He defended allowing the Iranian ship to dock at an Indian port as the right decision taken on humanitarian grounds.

He said the Indian government has been constantly monitoring the evolving situation in the region at the highest level and has already brought back 67,000 stranded Indians from the conflict zone.