India embraces future where healthcare no longer a privilege: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India presently embraced a future under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where healthcare is no longer a privilege. Shah also said that the Prime Minister has overhauled India's health infrastructure from primary to tertiary level in the last nine years of his regime.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji today India embraces a future where healthcare is no longer a privilege. In 9 Years Of Health For All India overhauled its health infrastructure from primary to tertiary level while ensuring free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for the poor," the Home Minister tweeted. He further mentioned how the Modi government harnessed the transformative power of technology to make healthcare accessible.

"In 9 Years Of Health For All PM Narendra Modi Ji has harnessed the transformative power of technology making healthcare accessible. Whether it is Covid Vaccination, telemedicine, hospital registration, or accessing health records, healthcare now is at the fingertips of citizens," Shah said in a series of tweets.

Showcasing the holistic development of healthcare infrastructure in India during the last nine years of the Modi government, Shah shared some information that shows over Rs 64,100 crore outlay for PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

He further said over 38 crore Ayushman Bharat health accounts were created in the last nine years of the Modi government and over 9,200 Janaushadhi Kendras and over 230 AMRIT pharmacies were opened for affordable medicines.

Shah said Rs 20,000 crore was saved through Janaushadhi Kendras. As per inputs shared by Shah, over 1.55 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness centres are operational in the country.

Besides, Shah said, over 5,000 Rapid Molecular Diagnostic Machines for Tuberculosis are now operational. The Minister further informed that 660 medical colleges are now operational in the country, an increase of over 70 per cent since 2014.

Besides, the Minister said over 6,00 critical care hospital blocks are opened in all districts with a population of 5 lakh. As per the Minister, 23 crore families have healthcare insurance with Ayushman Bharat.