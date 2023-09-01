INDIA discusses early polls, seat, direct fight

MUMBAI: Even as the top leaders of the Opposition bloc INDIA remained tight-lipped on what transpired during the informal meeting here on Thursday evening, reports said the discussions revolved around key points, including finalising seat-sharing talks by September 30 and fielding joint candidates to ensure direct contest against the Centre-ruling NDA in all Lok Sabha seats.

Some of the leaders also brought up the possibility of early general elections, especially after the Centre sprang a surprise by announcing a special session of the Parliament without revealing the agenda. This was an apprehension that was expressed by key INDIA leaders, Mamata Banerjee of the AITC and Nitish Kumar of JDU.

Leaders of the opposition alliance were understood to have deliberated on fixing the agenda of the formal meeting on Friday when key decisions about the alliance’s future strategy would be taken.

“The meeting was good. You will know the details tomorrow,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, who hosted dinner for the alliance leaders after the meeting. Alliance leaders, including Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, MK Stalin, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sitaram Yechuri, D Raja and others were present at the meeting on Thursday.

More like-minded parties to join INDIA: RLD’s Jayant

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday said more like-minded parties and leaders are expected to join the opposition bloc INDIA in the coming days.

The opposition alliance leaders are getting together in Mumbai for the third round of a brainstorming session on Thursday and Friday to chalk out their common campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the two-day conclave here and are likely to announce a coordination committee as well as unveil a logo for the alliance.

“Give us some time...more like-minded parties and leaders are expected to join the INDIA alliance,” Chaudhary told reporters on his arrival in Mumbai for the opposition bloc meeting. “We expect that political parties all over the country which work on the ground and have a similar ideology will come together,” he added.

Ahead of the crucial third round of discussions, the alliance on Wednesday exuded confidence that it would provide a formidable alternative to bring political change in the country and asserted that it has several PM faces, unlike the BJP.