India destroys JeM's Markaz Subhan Allah terror camp in Pakistan's Bahawalpur

NEW DELHI: In a major counter-terrorism offensive, India on Wednesday destroyed ‘Markaz Subhan Allah’, the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror headquarters and training facility in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

Once a key base for terrorist operations, the site has been reduced to rubble, signalling a strong response to ongoing cross-border threats.

Videos show the extent of damage caused to the terrorist base. The morning visuals show the building reduced to rubble with gaping holes in the roof and concrete lying all around.

Although bodies could not be seen in the available video but fallen slabs could be seen.

The video also shows a few men scurrying around the fallen building. The video was shot in the day’s light after the airstrikes by the Indian Air Force and exhibits the precision power of the force.

Bahawalpur is deep inside Pakistan and is the 12th largest city, and serves as the nerve centre of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The JeM has been responsible for multiple attacks on Indian soil over the past two decades.

Located around 161 km from the India-Pakistan border, Bahawalpur houses the group’s operational headquarters at the Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, also known as the Usman-o-Ali campus.

India successfully destroyed terrorists' hideouts here and exposed the total failure of the Pakistan air defence.

India on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting nine key terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Code-named Operation Sindoor, it was jointly executed by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, utilising special precision munitions.

In a military operation following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', striking nine high-value terror targets deep inside Pakistani territory.

The operation, executed with surgical precision, was closely monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior security officials through the night.

The Indian Army also confirmed that the strikes were meticulously planned and executed, ensuring that no civilian or military infrastructure in Pakistan was affected.

The operation targeted infrastructure linked to terror groups responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said the Prime Minister remained in constant communication with top military commanders and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during the operation.

According to official statements, the nine targets included camps and logistical bases associated with terror groups operating from within Pakistan and PoK.