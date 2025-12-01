India delivers 53 tonnes of relief material to Sri Lanka, over 2000 stranded Indians brought back

NEW DELHI: Bolstering its efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has delivered 53 tonnes of relief material to it via air and sea since November 28, while more than 2,000 stranded Indians have been brought back from the cyclone-hit island nation, the government said on Monday.

"NDRF teams continue to carry out search and rescue operations in various severely affected and isolated regions of Sri Lanka, assisting flood-hit families and ensuring their immediate safety. Over 150 persons have been rescued and assisted in these combined operations, which are continuing," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, which has caused severe flooding, loss of life and widespread disruption across Sri Lanka, India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28 to provide urgent search and rescue and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) support to "our closest maritime neighbour," it said.

New Delhi has delivered aid to Colombo both through sea and aerial routes, using Indian Air Force's transport aircraft and frontline naval platforms.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a post on X on Monday, said, "INS Sukanya enters Trincomalee with relief materials. #OperationSagarBandhu".

The Indian vessel, carrying humanitarian aid, had left from Visakhapatnam earlier, a senior official said on Saturday evening.

In coordination with the Sri Lanka Air Force, Chetak helicopters from India Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and MI-17 helicopters of the IAF conducted extensive rescue operations, airlifting stranded people, including pregnant women, infants, and those critically injured, the MEA said.

"Rescued persons included nationals of Sri Lanka, India, Germany, Slovenia, United Kingdom, South Africa, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh," the MEA said in a statement.

Soon after the cyclone struck, the Government of India, in coordination with the Sri Lankan authorities, immediately handed 9.5 tons of emergency rations from two Indian Navy ships -- INS Vikrant and frigate INS Udyagiri -- in Colombo.

India also deployed three IAF aircraft for airlifting another 31.5 tons of relief materials, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, ready-to-eat food items, medicines and surgical equipment, two BHISHM cubes along with a five-person medical team for on-site training, and 80-person special Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist in rescue efforts; and despatched another 12 tons of relief supplies on-board Indian Navy Ship Sukanya, the MEA said in a statement.

"A total of 53 tons of relief material has been handed over," it said.

Evacuation of Indian nationals stranded due to Cyclone Ditwah was also undertaken via special IAF flights as well as commercial flights, with "over 2000 stranded Indians already brought back", the MEA said.

The IAF on Sunday had also intensified its efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka, and brought back a group of stranded Indians from Colombo in two transport aircraft.

A C-130J aircraft carrying a group of Indians had landed at Hindan in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, while an IL-76 aircraft landed at Trivandrum in Kerala on Sunday, a senior official said.

The MEA said, "Guided by India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), India continues to be the first responder, standing firmly in solidarity with the government and people of Sri Lanka in this time of need, and remains committed to supporting the ongoing rescue, relief, and early recovery efforts."