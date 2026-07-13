India declares one-day mourning for former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad; PM Modi describes him as 'true friend'

Sheikh Hamad, known as Father Emir of Qatar, passed away this morning at the age of 74. He ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, and is credited with ushering in socio-economic development in the energy-rich Gulf nation.

He also played a key role in deepening India-Qatar relations.

"We feel profound sadness at the death of the Father Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani," PM Modi said on social media.

"He was a visionary leader who guided Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity. We also remember him as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024," he said.