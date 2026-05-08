India carries out maiden flight-trial of new weapon system

The Tactical Advanced Range Augmentation (TARA) system, developed to convert unguided warheads into precision guided weapons, was tested on Thursday, according to the defence ministry. "The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted the maiden flight-trial of TARA weapon off the coast of Odisha," it said. It said TARA is India's first indigenous glide weapon system to convert unguided warheads into precision guided weapons.