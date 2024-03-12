'India cannot be a country of orphans': J'khand Guv welcomes CAA implementation

RANCHI: Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday hailed the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, stating that India cannot be a country of orphans that allows anyone to come or leave as per their wishes.

Asked by reporters about the protests over the law, he said any new thing is questioned in the beginning.

"India cannot be a country of orphans, that anybody can come in and get out. We have to streamline it. It (implementation of CAA) is a good mission in that direction," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Radhakrishnan said illegal migration has to be stopped.

"We are already 140 crore people," he said.

"It has to be implemented after seeing all these demographic changes," he added.

The rules for the implementation of the CAA were notified on Monday, paving the way for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.