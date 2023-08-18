India building world’s highest road, tunnel: BRO chief Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry

NEW DELHI: India is building the world's highest tunnel, motorable road and fighter aircraft base in Eastern Ladakh as part of the government's push towards strengthening infrastructure for both military and civilian use.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) chief Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry told ANI that the force is going to break its own record of building the highest road at Umlong La Pass two years back and now it will be surpassed in the next two working seasons with the Mig La-Fukche road coming up.

"Umling La is the highest motorable road in the world. On August 15, BRO started a road connecting Likru, Mig-La and Phukche at a height of 19400 feet.

This will help in the deployment of troops at the earliest if any critical situation arises. BRO is ready to break its record of the highest motorable road," he said.

Chaudhry said the world's highest bi-lane tunnel Sela is also ready and is expected to be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister very soon. "Soon Sela tunnel will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. It will be the highest and longest bi-lane tunnel in the world," he said.

The BRO Chief said that the military's road construction organisation will also be starting with the Shinku La tunnel connecting Manali through Zanskar to Leh which will be the highest and will break the record of the MiLa tunnel situated in China.

When asked about the Nyoma airfield which is just 30 kilometres in aerial distance in Eastern Ladakh, he said the airfield capable of operating fighter aircraft would be ready by the end of next year.

"Nyoma Airfield when completed will be one of the highest airfields in the world. We'll be able to complete it by next year's December," he said.