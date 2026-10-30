INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' of CEC Gyanesh Kumar postponed to Saturday

"By consensus we have decided to postpone today's programme to tomorrow at the same time," Gandhi said at a joint press conference with INDIA bloc leaders outside Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg residence here.

Gandhi said a "Chalo Dilli" march and rally will be held on Sunday.

"Both programmes are about the demolition of democracy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and his crew," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged.

Gandhi also alleged that the Home minister is trying his best to stop people from coming into Delhi.

"Our party people and common people are being stopped. You watch what happens at Ramlila Maidan and you will understand what is happening in the country. There is huge anger and pain because millions are being disenfranchised," he said.

Gandhi said anyone who wants to protect the Constitution is invited to join the march and the rally.

Echoing similar sentiments, TMC's Derek O'Brien said the INDIA bloc is together in this and will win this together.

INDIA bloc leaders had met on Thursday to give the final shape to the proceedings, which are to be held at Kharge's residence as a symbolic protest over the "vote chori" issue.

Sources said former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar will chair the INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" of Gyanesh Kumar. While Kharge will move the 'motion' to impeach Gyanesh Kumar, Gandhi will make the concluding remarks before the 'motion' is passed.

Besides Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, one person from each party is likely to speak at the "public impeachment" of the CEC.