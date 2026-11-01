INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' protest: Supporters gather at Ramlila Maidan, across capital `

Senior leaders, including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, among others, reached Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, from where they proceeded to Minto Road in an open bus to stage a march up to Ramlila Maidan.

Crowd swelled at the protest venue around noon, with supporters and party workers of the INDIA bloc parties, as well as their youth and student organisations displaying placards and raising slogans against the SIR exercise, and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Many supporters arrived in Delhi on Sunday morning, while several others had reached the national capital on Saturday or earlier as parties mobilised their cadres from different states for the protest.