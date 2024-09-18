INDIA bloc will soon form govt. at Centre, claims Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: INDIA bloc would soon form Government at the Centre, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed on Wednesday as he predicted that the ruling NDA will not complete its five-year term. He also lashed out at the BJP over the recent statements of its leaders targeting former Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

"BJP leaders are issuing threats to Rahul Gandhi as BJP faced a setback in Lok Sabha polls.....We have reached 100 (seats), we will soon form a government, (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi will not complete five years. I don't believe in predicting the future, but I'm still saying it based on the political developments," Siddaramaiah said.

"Looking at the political developments taking place in the government (at the Centre) -- see with the support of JD(U) and (N) Chandrababu Naidu (of TDP), he (Modi) is surviving (as PM). They may withdraw support any moment, what will happen then?", he said at a press conference at his home-office 'Krishna.'

Suggesting that his statement is based on "political developments", Siddaramaiah said: "It may happen or may not happen. According to the information we have, based on the political developments, I don't feel that this government (at the Centre) will complete its term."

Responding to claims by BJP that the government headed by him in the state may collapse any time, he said: "We have won 136 seats (in the 224 member assembly). How will it fall? So don't give importance to such claims about our government's collapse."

Stating that BJP leaders have in recent times been attacking Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with criticism and false allegations, the CM claimed they are also issuing life threats and targeting him with an intention to lower his popularity.

"Rahul Gandhi can't be cowed down by threats and life threats. Unable to digest his popularity they are indulging in such things," he said.

Citing the recent remarks by BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Raghuraj Singh, as well as that of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, Siddaramaiah said they have directly threatened Rahul Gandhi.

Asked whether there is a threat to the life of Rahul Gandhi by BJP, Siddaramaiah said: "What else are they doing? they are issuing life threats. What do they mean by saying-- you will meet the same fate as your grandmother?...Rs 11 lakh to those who will cut the tongue of Rahul Gandhi? -- By issuing life threats, attempts are on to finish him off politically. Karnataka Congress and our government strongly condemn it."

"Issuing life threats is not a small matter, " he said. "By not taking any action, they are encouraging the accused persons who are making statements against Rahul ji....I urge criminal cases and strict action against them. If BJP feels by doing such things they can finish off Rahul Gandhi politically, it's their foolishness; also Congress will not tolerate such attempts."

Siddarmaiah noted that Marwah had openly issued an assassination threat against Rahul Gandhi, wherein he said that 'Rahul Gandhi baaz aaja, nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka haal hua (you better behave, or you will meet the same fate as your grandmother)'

While the Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Bittu had called Rahul Gandhi the "number one terrorist of the country", Sena MLA Gaikwad announced a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who will cut the tongue of Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah said. "I urge the Maharashtra Government to immediately book a case of issuing life threat against Gaikwad and send him to jail."

He also cited Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh's remarks that Gandhi was the "number one terrorist of India".