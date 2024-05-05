"INDIA bloc will not get even a single seat in Andhra Pradesh": Amit Shah

SRI SATHYA SAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday exuded confidence that NDA is going to win all seats in Andhra Pradesh and predicted that the INDIA bloc would not get even a single seat in the state in the elections.

"Over 50,000 people have gathered here. This shows that the entire Andhra Pradesh is with PM Modi and Chandrababu Naidu. NDA alliance is going to sweep (elections) here. INDI alliance will not even get a single seat in Andhra Pradesh," Amit Shah told ANI.

Earlier on April 1, the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance in Andhra Pradesh released its joint manifesto christened 'Praja Manifesto' for the upcoming polls in the state, promising to offer Rs 1,500 monthly pension to eligible women.

The Telugu Desam Party, Janasena and BJP combine also promised to offer Rs 3,000 monthly financial assistance to unemployed youth.

The parties also said that through Thalliki Vandhanam, they will provide Rs 15,000 for every school-going child.

Keeping in view the increased prices of gas cylinders, the alliance shall help every household with 3 free gas cylinders, it added.

The three parties also promised to conduct a 'skill census' across the state.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, YSRCP is contesting alone in all 25 parliamentary constituencies and the 175 seats of the state Assembly. It is up against the Congress-led INDIA bloc and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former CM N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP).

Janasena, TDP and BJP are NDA alliance partners in the southern state.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats. Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13.

Andhra Pradesh has 175 Assembly seats, and 25 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three seats.