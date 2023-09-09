INDIA bloc 'very strong', BJP in panic after bypoll results: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: A day after the INDIA bloc parties won four seats out of seven in the Assembly bypolls, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the BJP is in panic as the opposition alliance is ''very strong''.

In a post on X, the Delhi chief minister shared a media report of the results of the bypolls and said, ''INDIA alliance is very strong. This is the reason for the BJP's panic. This is the reason that the BJP wants to change the name of the country.'' The by-election results for seven assembly seats in six states were declared on Friday with the BJP winning three seats and one each going to its rivals Congress, the JMM, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Samajwadi Party (SP).

The opposition alliance tasted victory in the Ghosi Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, where it backed the Samajwadi Party, and in Jharkhand, where the JMM retained the Dumri assembly seat.

The BJP maintained its hold on the Bageshwar Assembly seat in Uttarakhand and Dhanpur in Tripura and wrested the Boxanagar assembly seat from the CPI(M) in the northeastern state, where the INDIA alliance parties had joined hands. The BJP lost the Dhupguri Assembly seat in West Bengal to the TMC.

The AAP is a member of the INDIA bloc that has yet to discuss and finalise a seat-sharing formula in different states to counter the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls next year.