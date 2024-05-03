INDIA bloc spreading jungle raj, wants to unleash unrestrained loot in country: PM Modi at Jharkhand rally

SINGHBHUM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) are 'shameless' and even after getting caught in scams and corruption, they want to form a government in Delhi to unleash unrestrained loot in the country.

The Prime Minister also alleged that the INDI alliance committed betrayal with Jharkhand and that the INDI bloc that brought jungle raj to Bihar has now started spreading jungle raj in Jharkhand as well.

Addressing the rally here on Friday, PM Modi said, "What face do the Congress and JMM leaders come to you with? They are so shameless that even after getting caught in scams and corruption, they do not care about it. Why do you think they are so eager to make a government? Do you think it's for your good? They want to make a government in Delhi because they want to unleash unrestrained loot in the country."

"The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) that opposed a separate Jharkhand the most, the leaders that committed the most atrocities here, today the JMM has sat in their lap and has allied with them," said the Prime Minister.

"Before 2014, they did nothing but loot the country. In their government, Adivasis are killed in broad daylight. They want to maintain the terror of criminals among the Adivasis," added the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also affirmed that the relationship between BJP and Jharkhand is one from the heart and that if anyone understands Jharkhand and the feelings of the people here, then it is only the BJP.

"Bhajpa aur jharkhand ka jo ye rishta haina, vo dil ka hai, jharkhand ko, yaha ke logo ki bhavnao ko agar koi samajhta hai aur suljhata hai, toh vo sirf BJP hai," said the Prime Minister.

The PM visited the West Singhbhum district on Friday to address an election rally 'Maha Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Tata College Ground, Chaibasa and seek votes for party candidates in two Lok Sabha constituencies --- Singhbhum and Khunti, both scheduled tribe (ST) reserved seats.

Upon arriving for the rally, the Prime Minister was felicitated with a traditional hat and a piece of clothing as a form of respect.

The party has fielded sitting MP Geeta Kora, who recently switched to BJP from Congress, from the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat and Union Minister Arjun Munda from the Khunti seat.

Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga and Palamu will go to polls on May 13.