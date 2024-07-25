INDIA bloc rally on Jul 30 over Kejriwal's declining health in jail: AAP

NEW DELHI: The INDIA bloc of opposition parties will hold a rally on July 30 at the Jantar Mantar here to raise the issue of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's declining health inside the Tihar Tihar, the AAP said on Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been accusing the BJP of "conspiring to kill" Kejriwal in jail and cited his medical report to show that his sugar levels had fallen 26 times between June 3 and July 7.

The party, a constituent of the INDIA bloc, has been accusing the BJP-led central government and Lt Governor V K Saxena of playing with Kejriwal's life.

"The INDIA bloc will hold a big rally at Jantar Mantar on July 30 to raise the issue of Kejriwal's falling health," the AAP said.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam and has been granted bail by the Supreme Court. However, he is currently lodged in Tihar in a connected CBI case.