INDIA bloc parties likely to meet on September 30 over EC row, other issues

The proposed meeting comes amid increased coordination among opposition parties over the Election Commission following reports of differences within the poll panel over aspects of the SIR exercise.

The parties have been in touch with each other on the issue and are discussing a joint response, sources added.

The CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML)-Liberation have demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and an immediate halt to the SIR, while the Congress has also stepped up its attack on Kumar.

The Congress Working Committee is scheduled to meet on September 29 to discuss its strategy on the issue.

The developments have also brought West Bengal's bitter political rivals, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and the CPI(M), on the same page on the Election Commission issue.

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby wrote to the INDIA bloc and other opposition leaders seeking a meeting over the developments, and subsequently spoke to Banerjee, who agreed the situation warranted coordinated action.