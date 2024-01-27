"INDIA bloc on verge of breaking due to obstinate attitude of Congress": JDU's KC Tyagi

NEW DELHI: Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader KC Tyagi on Saturday held Congress responsible for cracks in the INDIA bloc and said that the alliance is now tattered and is headed towards its decline. "The effort and intention with which Nitish Kumar had formed the INDIA alliance is on the verge of breaking due to the irresponsible and obstinate attitude of Congress," he said.

"There is a big possibility of Akali Dal and BJP coming together in Punjab and the possibility of a fight between Congress and AAP. Similarly, Akhilesh Yadav is also unhappy with the attitude of the Congress Party and has also suggested that they should behave more responsibly.

The worst situation is in West Bengal where Congress leaders want to hand over TMC's elected government to President's rule. Chief Minister Mamata has further increased the controversy by not allowing Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The INDIA alliance that we had is now tattered and is headed towards its decline," Tyagi said.

Meanwhile, amid a political crisis in Bihar, BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey participated in the foundation laying ceremony of development works with CM Nitish Kumar on Saturday at Bihar's Buxar and said that whatever will happen, will happen according to "God's wish".

"Whatever is God's wish, will happen. The first time around, I only brought him (Nitish Kumar) here, and today also I have brought him," he said. in Delhi, BJP National President JP Nadda arrived at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan is also present in the meeting.

"Everything will be known in some time," Chirag Paswan said. BJP Bihar Core Committee meeting is also underway in Bihar's Patna. Meanwhile, amid speculations that Nitish Kumar is poised to side with the BJP again, Union Minister Giriraj Singh referred to the Bihar Chief Minister as a "restless soul" while emphatically stating that the BJP will form the new government in the state in 2025.

"We will form a government in Bihar in 2025. People of Bihar will vote for BJP in Lok Sabha in 2024, and in Bihar in 2025. I am just observing what's going on in the state..." Singh said. Nitish Kumar, after parting ways with the BJP in 2022, took on the initiative of uniting all opposition forces to jointly take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party in the national election.