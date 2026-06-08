INDIA bloc meeting: Opposition leaders seek unity, deliberate to redraw strategy

Several top leaders of the opposition alliance met here at the Constitution Club in the backdrop of differences emerging among some of its constituents.

Opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, Mamata Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress, Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD, Omar Abdullah of National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti of PDP, besides Left leaders attended the meeting.

NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, CPI's D Raja and leaders of some smaller parties were also part of the deliberations. Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Uddhav Thackeray attended the meeting virtually.