Begin typing your search...

INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Delhi on December 6 to chalk out strategy for LS polls

At least 26 parties have come together as part of the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP in the general elections

ByPTIPTI|3 Dec 2023 6:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-03 06:45:50.0  )
INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Delhi on December 6 to chalk out strategy for LS polls
X

Opposition INDIA bloc leaders during press conference in Mumbai (Photo: ANI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc will meet at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi on December 6 to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabhaelections, sources said on Sunday. During the meeting, which will be held in the evening, the leaders are likely to discuss and finalise their plan to take on the BJP ahead of the polls, they said.

The Congress was awaiting the results of assembly elections in five states, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, before finalising further strategy plans.

Counting of votes for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana elections began at 8 am on Sunday. Votes for the Mizoram assembly elections will be counted on Monday.

At least 26 parties have come together as part of the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP in the general electionsAt least 26 parties have come together as part of the INDIA bloc to take on the BJP in the general elections and have so far held three rounds of deliberations in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The sources said the opposition leaders would now plan joint rallies that were put on hold due to the assembly elections.

Talks on seat-sharing between regional outfits would also gain momentum now, they said.

INDIAINDIA allianceopposition INDIAMallikarjun KhargeCongressCongress presidentBJPBHartiya Janata Partyassembly electionsassembly elections result5 state elections
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X