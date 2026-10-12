INDIA bloc leaders to file plea against CEC in SC: Rahul

Addressing a press conference at the Indira Bhawan headquarters of the Congress, he also asked the CEC to turn approver and resign as the opposition's fight was against the bigger powers that were behind him.

"Resign, turn approver; you (Kumar) have made a mistake but you are not the mind behind the mistake," he said.

"We know Gyanesh Kumar is unable to sleep at night; I am telling him directly 'you will not survive as CEC'", he said.