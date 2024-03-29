INDIA bloc holds protest against Kejriwal's arrest at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, calls for "BJP's resounding defeat"

MUMBAI: The INDIA bloc parties held a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Friday.

At the protest, the INDIA bloc called for "BJP's resounding defeat and an end to Modi's tyrannical rule".

"It is not Manish Sisodia who is in jail, it is Education in India that is in jail. It is not Satyendra Jain who is in jail, it is Healthcare in India that is in jail. And it is not Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail, it is India's hope that has been imprisoned," AAP Mumbai said in a release.

Aam Aadmi Party Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon said that efforts will be made for saving the country from the BJP.

"This is not about Arvind Kejriwal or the Aam Aadmi Party. It is the people of India versus the tyrant Narendra Modi. Arvind Kejriwal's arrest has galvanised the Indian masses. The INDIA bloc parties will unitedly defeat the BJP and end Modi's tyrannical rule. We will save our country, and we will save our constitution. We will prevail," said Preeti Sharma Menon.

Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad, Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap, NCP-SCP Mumbai president Rakhee Jadhav, AAP Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon and other leaders of the INDIA bloc were present at the protest.

A day after the custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was extended till April 1 by the local court, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, issuing a video statement, launched a WhatsApp campaign titled 'Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad'.

"We are starting a drive from today--Kejriwal ko aashirvaad. You can send your blessings and prayers to Kejriwal on this number. You can also send whatever message you want," Sunita Kejriwal said.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended the custodial remand of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by four more days till April 1 in a money laundering case related to excise policy.