INDIA bloc MPs to meet at Samvidhan Sadan on Friday; all options for protest on table: Sources

They also said the INDIA bloc has sought time from President Droupadi Murmu and if they do not get an appointment, "all options are on the table".

The sources said Seva Teerth, Rashtrapati Bhawan, vice-president's residence, and the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah could be the likely options for the venue for the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

It would be the fourth straight day of protests.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the INDIA bloc has requested an appointment from President Murmu and is awaiting a response from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He said the first request letter was sent on October 2. Subsequently, the Rashtrapati Bhavan asked for the names of leaders who would attend the meeting.

"Accordingly, we submitted the request again on October 5, along with the names, seeking an appointment on October 7, 8 or 9," Venugopal had said.