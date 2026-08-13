INDIA bloc boycotts LS Speaker's tea party; Kharge, Sonia attend RS chairman's get-together

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi attended the traditional get-together though, sources said.

In the Rajya Sabha, opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi, attended the tea party hosted by Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several other senior leaders and ministers were present at the tea party in the Lok Sabha Speaker's chamber.

A senior Congress leader stated that leaders from the Congress, SP, TMC, and various other INDIA bloc parties did not participate in the event.