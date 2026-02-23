India asks its nationals in Iran to leave by available means

The Indian embassy in Iran issued a fresh advisory to the Indian nationals amid fresh protests in Tehran and increasing fears of US military strikes on the Gulf nation. Students at several universities in Iran held anti-government demonstrations in a first such agitation since Tehran's brutal crackdown on the protesters last month.

According to official estimates in January, little over 10,000 Indians, including students, were living in Iran.

"In continuation of the advisory issued by the government of India on January 5 and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights," the embassy said.