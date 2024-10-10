India-ASEAN friendship important in times of conflicts, tensions in the world: PM Modi

VIENTIANE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday saidIndia-ASEAN friendship was very important at a time when parts of the world were facing conflicts and tensions.

Addressing the 21st India-ASEAN Summit here, Modi also said he had announced the Act East Policy 10 years ago and in the past decade it had given new energy, direction and momentum to the historic ties between India and ASEAN nations.

The India-ASEAN Summit is taking place at a time when the region is witnessing tensions between the Philippines and China over maritime issues in the South China Sea and the crisis in Myanmar, where ethnic groups are battling the military regime.

The Prime Minister said he believed that the 21st century, also called the Asian century, is the century of India and ASEAN nations.

"India-ASEAN friendship, coordination dialogue and cooperation is very important at a time when several parts of the world are facing conflicts and tensions," he said.

Prime Minister Modi said India and the ASEAN nations were neighbours, partners in the Global South, and a region that was witnessing rapid growth.

"We are peace-loving nations and respect each other’s national integrity and sovereignty, and are committed to the bright future of the youth of the region,” he said.

Modi said keeping ASEAN centrality in mind, India launched the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative in 2019, which complemented the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific.

"Last year, maritime exercises were started for regional security and stability,” Modi said, adding that India's trade with ASEAN nations has nearly doubled to more than USD 130 billion over the past decade.

"India has direct flights to seven ASEAN countries and direct flights to Brunei will start soon,” the prime minister said.

Modi said India has launched Fintech connectivity with Singapore, the first nation in the ASEAN region. "This success was being replicated in other nations as well,” he said.

The Prime Minister said a people-centric approach was the foundation of the development partnership between India and ASEAN.

Modi said that more than 300 students from the ASEAN region have received scholarships from Nalanda University.

The partnership has also worked to protect the shared inheritance and heritage of Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar and Indonesia.

"Whether it is the Covid pandemic or natural disasters, we have helped each other fulfil our humanitarian responsibilities,” Modi said.

Modi said India and ASEAN have set up the Science and Technology Fund, Digital Fund and Green Fund for cooperation in different sectors and New Delhi has contributed more than USD 300 million to these initiatives.

"As a result, today our cooperation extends from underwater to space sectors and our partnership has become more comprehensive over the past decade,” the prime minister said.

Later, Modi said in a post on X that the India-ASEAN Summit was a productive" one. "We discussed how to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and ASEAN. We look forward to deepening trade ties, cultural linkages and cooperation in technology, connectivity and other such sectors," he said.

Modi arrived here in Laos on a two-day visit to attend the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits and further deepen engagement with countries in the groupings.