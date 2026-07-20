India approves first dengue vaccine QDENGA for people aged 4-60 years

The vaccine has been approved for individuals aged between 4 and 60 years and can be administered irrespective of whether a person has previously been infected with dengue.

Unlike some earlier dengue vaccines, QDENGA does not require pre-vaccination screening, allowing eligible individuals to receive the vaccine without undergoing tests to determine prior dengue infection.

Takeda said the approval strengthens India's dengue prevention strategy at a time when the country continues to bear one of the world's highest disease burdens, with all four dengue virus serotypes circulating in several regions.

"Since its launch in 2022, QDENGA has been approved in 43 countries, with more than 32 million doses distributed globally. This approval marks an important step forward in strengthening dengue prevention in India," said Mahender Nayak, Head of Intercontinental Markets at Takeda.

The company said the approval was supported by evidence from its global clinical development programme, comprising 19 Phase I, II and III clinical trials involving more than 28,000 participants across dengue-endemic and non-endemic countries.